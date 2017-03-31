Pickup truck strikes 2 people waiting for bus in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, two pedestrians have been injured after a pickup truck struck a bus bench in Oakland Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the crash, which occurred at around 1:50 p.m., Friday, at 1510 E. Commercial Blvd.

Police said a pickup truck struck two people, including one person sitting in a wheelchair, who were waiting for the bus on a bench. After striking the pedestrians, the truck crashed into a light pole. BSO road patrol and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

According to Oakland Park Fire Rescue, the truck was heading eastbound on Commercial Boulevard at the time of the crash.

The two pedestrians were transported to Broward Health North with non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene.

Traffic homicide detectives also responded, and their investigation is underway.

Commuters should avoid eastbound East Commercial Boulevard between North Dixie Highway and Northeast 15th Avenue as the crash investigation continues.

