Pickup truck goes into canal after crash in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A person has been removed from a vehicle after a truck crashed into a canal in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines police responded to the scene at Taft Street and 91st Avenue, Wednesday afternoon.

Officers said a two car collision resulted in a pickup truck going into the canal. One person was in the truck at the time.

UPDATE: The trapped occupant has been removed from the vehicle in the canal (Taft Street/91 Ave). Roadways in the area are being temporarily closed at this time, please seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/JIZkWkYa87 — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) January 3, 2018

The passenger was removed from the hospital, but police said they did not need to be transported to the hospital.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.