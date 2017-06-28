Pick-up truck catches fire in Cooper City, no injuries

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - A pick-up truck was engulfed in flames, Wednesday morning, in Cooper City.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue were seen by 7SkyForce HD attending to the truck, extinguishing the flames shortly after arriving. The truck was on fire near Pine Island Road, north of Stirling Road.

Officials said nobody was around the car, as the driver was half a block away once the fire sparked. No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.

The fire has since been contained and officials are working to clear the roadway. However, the roadway is shut down in the area as crews continue to clean up the scene.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.