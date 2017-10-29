Physicians honored at Broward County Medical Association Foundation dinner

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Medical Association Foundation celebrated its 91st installation dinner, Saturday.

The celebration honored the first osteopathic physician and the fourth woman physician in the organization’s history to become president.

Fifteen physicians were honored at the dinner for their heroic efforts to save the lives of victims of the January 2017 shooting in Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

