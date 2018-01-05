Photos show animal tooth, shrine among items found in accused dog killer’s home

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - New photos show several disturbing items police said they found inside the home of a Hollywood man accused of killing Ollie the pit bull.

Police arrested 31-year-old Brendan Evans for the fatal stabbing of Ollie. Ollie was stabbed 37 times and stuffed into a suitcase before he was left for dead in a Hollywood alleyway in October.

He was later found and given medical attention, but he succumbed to his injuries two days later.

“Hollywood detectives and officers have seen and investigated animal cruelty cases before, but none as horrific as what we’ve seen in the case of Ollie,” said Miranda Grossman of the Hollywood Police Department.

Now, investigators are sharing what they said they found inside Evans’ apartment. Among the items in the photos are what looks like an animal tooth, a jagged machete and a photo of Evans next to a blue suitcase that looks nearly identical to the suitcase Ollie was found in.

Police said the suitcase had Evans’ DNA on it.

Investigators also said they found a shrine inside the apartment, along with a handwritten note which read, “Make the entire pit bull investigation go way.”

After hearing the news about Evans, neighbors were unnerved. “He’s a dangerous person,” said one man. “He shouldn’t be allowed on the streets.”

Evans faces multiple animal cruelty charges.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.