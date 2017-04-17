Photos released of Lauderdale Lakes Chase bank robber

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials released pictures of a man they said robbed a bank in Lauderdale Lakes.

The FBI released those images of the man who they said held up a Chase bank along Oakland Park Boulevard and 52nd Avenue.

According to officials, the man walked into the bank and demanded money from the teller, Monday afternoon.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.