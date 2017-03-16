Photos of Best Buy theft released amid search for shoplifter

PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released crisp surveillance stills of a theft at a Best Buy in Pinecrest in hopes of finding an accused shoplifter.

Officials said the male subject stole a home Wi-Fi system valued at $490 from the store located along U.S. 1, near Southwest 120th Street, on Feb. 1.

Investigators said the thief took out a bag from inside his pants, removed the anti-theft device from the merchandise and concealed it inside the bag before walking out.

Detectives said the crook is heavy-set with short hair and was clean-shaven. Police believe he has committed the same crime at other Best Buy stores.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

