Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum to reopen at new location in May

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science will reopen to the public at its new Downtown Miami location in a matter of months.

The grand reopening is scheduled for May 8 of the museum, planetarium and aquarium in Downtown Miami’s Museum Park. The 250,000-square-foot facility combines all three on one campus in order to make for a full day of fun for everyone.

“[We’re] working hard to make sure that we are ready to open,” said Dr. Jorge Perez-Gallego, Curator of Astronomy and Exhibition Developer at the museum, “and at the same time, we are bringing into the building all the exhibitions and experiences that we are putting together for your future guests.”

Admission tickets went on sale Monday on the museum’s website.

Tickets are now on sale at https://t.co/c0yHG8ngQC! Grand opening in Downtown Miami's Museum Park on Monday, May 8. #ItsScienceMiami pic.twitter.com/Zlgyp7EfHG — Frost Science (@FrostScience) March 6, 2017

