Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science to open Monday

MIAMI (WSVN) - After years of prep, the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science is now ready for its grand opening.

The museum is unveiling a new world of natural wonder for all its visitors to see.

“We hope there’s something for everybody,” said Andy Dehart, spokesperson for the Frost Science Museum. “We have about 3,500 animals here at Frost Science.”

The president of Frost Science Museum, Frank Steslow, said this process has taken 12 years.

After more than a decade in the works and five years of construction that were filled with delays and financial issues, the new $300 million project is ready to open its doors for those eager to learn about science.

“We showcase all of the habitats of South Florida from the gulfstream, the coral reefs, right behind me, the mangroves and the Everglades,” Dehart said. “We have an incredible diversity of animals.”

The museum is broken up into four different buildings where visitors can experience everything from the planetarium to the aquarium.

The aquarium is three stories tall and holds 500,000 gallons of water. “We will have hammerhead sharks. We have rays, which are spectacular,” Dehart said.

The new planetarium holds 250 seats and features state of the art technology, which can only be found in 13 planetariums across the world.

The old museum, which was located in Coconut Grove, was shut down in 2015, ending a 55-year run at that location.

Now they’re in the their new 250,000 square foot building, and their iconic light show will not be the only thing that’s coming back this summer. “Hopefully, this is a gateway for them, that they’ll see something, they’ll have a connection with our animals through the acrylic windows, and they’ll start caring about the environment.”

The opening day is this Monday. For the first 100 families in line, they will receive a free family membership for a year.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.