MIAMI (WSVN) - An animal rights group is offering a large reward after a South Florida woman discovered an injured dog in a box.

Elexus Theodore said she found the canine abused and malnourished along Northeast 57th Street and Miami Place in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

The animal’s injuries so severe, it had to be euthanized.

#Miami: This dog was found inside a cardboard box so malnourished & badly injured that he had to be euthanized 💔 RETWEET to help! pic.twitter.com/mzUqUrjW7D — PETA (@peta) December 7, 2017

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is offering a reward up to $5,000 to catch the person responsible. If you have any information, call City of Miami Police at (305) 579-6111.

