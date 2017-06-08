Pet rescuers seek help from community after van breaks down

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida pet rescue organization made a “cat-call” to the community for help, Wednesday night, after their van broke down.

The van, belonging to Good Karma Pet Rescue of South Florida, broke down about three hours into its journey from Fort Lauderdale.

“Fifty cats and kittens were on their way to our rescue partners, where they have a cat shortage, where down here we have a cat surplus,” said Sofia Morales with Good Karma.

“When we went to go from Daytona [Beach], the van just completely shut down. Luckily, it was before we got on [Interstate 95], and we were able to pull over to the side,” maria Medina, a volunteer driver.

Once the van was able to start, the group returned home in case the vehicle couldn’t make the trip. It later turned out that they were right to do so.

“We pulled in this morning at 7 in the morning, and one of the breaks started smoking,” said .

Now 50 felines are back at a packed foster home until transportation is resolved.

The group is hoping good karma comes their way — in the form of a new van to transport the cats.

“We’re really looking for some help from our community. Unfortunately our transport vehicle just isn’t reliable,” said Morales.

The van would have to be able to comfortably take dozens of crates of kittens up to Vermont and Connecticut, and it all has to be done in a week.

“We only have seven days to get the cats to Connecticut and Vermont, as their health certificates expire then, and they cost us $1,200 to complete,” said Sofia Morales of Good Karma in an email to 7News.

Information on the group and how to help can be found on the group’s website, Facebook page and PayPal account page.

