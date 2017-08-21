Personal watercraft crash in Miami Beach causes delays on I-395

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A personal watercraft struck a bridge between two islands in Miami Beach, causing traffic delays along the MacArthur Causeway, Monday afternoon.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash near Star Island.

Investigators said the personal watercraft hit the bridge between Star and Hibiscus Islands.

#Traffic Alert: PD and @MiamiBeachFire at scene of jet-ski crash near Star Island. Expect delays westbound i395. @MyFWClife lead agency. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) August 21, 2017

Officials have not specified how many people were riding the watercraft and whether or not they sustained injuries.

Officials advised drivers to expect delays westbound on the MacArthur Causeway. They urged motorists to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.