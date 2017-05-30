Personal Watercraft accident in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miami Gardens Police are on the scene of a JetSki accident in Snake Creek Canal.

Two brothers were involved in it, Tuesday afternoon, in the area of Northwest 202nd Terrace and Second Avenue, according to Miami Gardens PD.

One brother called for help after he reached the bank of the canal.

The second brother was pulled from the water and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

