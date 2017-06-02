Person transported after shooting at Davie Pollo Tropical

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Davie Police have set up a perimeter near a Pollo Tropical after a person was shot at the restaurant.

The specific circumastances behind the shooting remain unclear, but police have cordoned off the restaurant as well as a nearby gas station located at the Tower Shops off University Drive, just south of Interstate 595.

The shooting happened at around 1:45 p.m., Friday, and police said they have detained all suspects.

The victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in unknown condition.

