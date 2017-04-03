Employee shot at Miami Gardens Chili’s restaurant

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Gardens Police has confirmed that an employee of a Chili’s restaurant in Miami Gardens was shot, Monday afternoon.

According to police, an employee of a Chili’s restaurant, located at 19801 N.W. 2 Ave., was shot inside of the restaurant.

The employee was then transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

According to witnesses, a woman walked into the Chili’s restaurant and shot a male employee. Witnesses said she then fled the scene.

At the moment, police do not know the relationship between the suspect and the victim as this is a fluid situation.

Police have not released a description of the suspect. However, if you have any information on this shooting, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

