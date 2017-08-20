KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities are searching for a person of interest in Friday’s fatal shooting of two Kissimmee Police officers.

Investigators said Maribel Gonzales is a frequent visitor of the area where the law enforcers were shot while on patrol.

Detectives say Gonzales is not a suspect in the crime.

Police arrested Everett Miller as the suspect in the double fatal shooting. He is facing a first-degree murder charge.

Kissimmee Police Sgt. Sam Howard died Saturday in the hospital after his colleague, Officer Matthew Baxter, died the night before.

