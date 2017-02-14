Perimeter set up in search of robbery subjects in Miami Shores

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Shores Police officers have set up a perimeter in an area of Miami Shores after two suspects were reportedly seen breaking into parked vehicles.

According to police, the subjects were seen committing the break-ins near a Miami Shores Bank of America, located in the area of 94th Street and Biscayne Boulevard, Tuesday morning.

Police officers were called to the scene. Upon arrival, they chased the two suspects, who were last seen running across Biscayne Boulevard to the parking lot of St. Martha’s church.

There is now perimeter in this area as police search for the suspects who fled the scene.

They have requested the help of police K-9 officers to assist in their search.

Helicopters and Miami Shores Police marked vehicles have been seen patrolling the area.

According to Miami Shores Police, they cannot provide further information. However, they have confirmed the scene is active.

