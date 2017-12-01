Westminster Christian School locked down as police search for possible shooting suspect in Pinecrest

PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - A perimeter has been set up by police for a possible shooting suspect, and one school in the area have been locked down.

According to police, the perimeter has been set up from 147th Street to 152nd Street and Southwest 67th Avenue to 72nd Avenue.

We are currently investigating a shooting incident and have established a perimeter in the area of SW 152 St to 144 St & Old Cutler Road to 67 Ave in search of a subject. Schools in the area have been locked down as a precaution. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ZLu4cbahDa — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) December 1, 2017

So far, only one school has confirmed it is on lockdown as a precaution: Westminster Christian School.

