3 shot, 5 others injured at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park on MLK Day

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police and fire rescue crews are on the scene after three people were shot and five others were injured at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park.

Miami-Dade Police was among the multiple agencies that responded to the scene of the shooting at 6011 N.W. 32nd Avenue, in Northwest Miami-Dade, Monday afternoon.

Police believe at least one person opened fire.

All three shooting victims were transported to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital. One of these victims was transported as a trauma alert.

7News reporter Ann Keil and photographers were about 100 feet away from the scene of the shooting, along Northwest 32nd Avenue and Northwest 62nd Street. They heard between four and six shots.

Moments later, the news crew saw displaced children crying after losing their parents when a stampede of attendees ran away from the scene in search of safety.

Many police officers were seen carrying small children away from the scene.

Around 4 p.m., several law enforcement agencies and fire rescue vehicles were seen flooding the area. At one moment, MDPD officers were seen at a nearby house with their guns drawn. It is unclear if this is related to the shooting at the park.

According to Keil, at least two women looked like they had been shot in the leg. Officers were seen picking up these victims by hand and carrying them away to safety.

Moments later, a man was seen on the floor in handcuffs.

By 4:30 p.m., only a few vendors were left packing up their belongings and tents, visibly disappointed and disheartened after the peaceful day took a violent turn.

They have since cleared the entire area and have ordered everyone, including vendors, to flee the area.

In order to clear the area, police officers formed a line to block off anyone from going near the scene.

It is unknown whether a suspect or suspects have been detained at this time. A number of fire rescue vehicles were seen driving throughout the neighborhood.

By 4:30 p.m., a good section of the park was covered in yellow crime scene tape. It remains an active scene.

Today was supposed to be about peace, but now the search is on for whoever is responsible for the shooting.

