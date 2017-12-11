Pembroke Pines youth counselor accused of punching child

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pembroke Pines youth counselor has been accused of abusing a child he was supposed to help.

Police have arrested 26-year-old Chris Jeffries, charging him with child abuse without great bodily harm.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, Jeffries, who is a counselor at Broward Youth Treatment Center, became upset that the victim was spreading false rumors about him at the facility. He then confronted him in the common area and punched him in the face.

After responding, police said Jeffries admitted to punching the child.

He is currently being held on at $2,500 bond.

