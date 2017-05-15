Pembroke Pines woman reported missing Sunday

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Ruth Mae Peart, 53, of Pembroke Pines was reported missing and endangered Sunday night by the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

According to the police, Peart has been diagnosed with mental illness, is prescribed numerous medications and can suffer self-neglect without care.

Peart left her home between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Sunday, most likely on foot.

Though it is not known what she was wearing, Peart may be wearing a white hat with porous sneakers.

Detectives believe she may possess her cell phone, wallet and medication.

If you have any information on this person’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

