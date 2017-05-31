Pembroke Pines teen saves younger brother suffering medical emergency

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pembroke Pines teen came to the rescue of his younger brother who was having a medical emergency.

“I don’t look at myself like a hero. It was just the right thing to do, being my brother,” said Jordan Ferguson.

However, Jordan’s mother feels otherwise.

Last Week, Cheretha Ferguson was in the hospital giving birth to her daughter Courtney. Her two other sons, Jaden and Jordan were at home, where Jaden was suffering from a fever.

Jaden’s temperature climbed to 105 degrees, alarming Jordan, who then called his mother.

“I was shocked because Jaden was stiff as a board, eyes wide open, and the only thing he was doing was blinking,” Cheretha said.

“He wasn’t making no sounds, no movements,” Jordan said, describing his ailing younger brother.

Cheretha told Jordan to call 911 for an ambulance. However, the paramedics got lost inside the Fergusons’ apartment complex.

Jordan eventually flagged the ambulance down. “They didn’t see me, so I have to tell the operator to tell them what I was wearing: I was wearing a bright green shirt,” he said.

Paramedics rushed Jaden to the hospital. He was in serious condition, but they were able to lower his temperature and stabilize him.

Cheretha is now incredibly thankful to have her oldest looking over his two younger siblings.

“Now, I have to do the same thing for my little sister and make sure she doesn’t have a moment like this,” Jordan said.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.