Pembroke Pines student stabs 3 with scissors during fight

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a 13-year-old girl after the teen pulled out a pair of scissors and stabbed two students and a teacher during a fight at Pines Middle School, Friday morning, officials said.

According to investigators, the altercation between two 13-year-old female students had begun over text messages. The students brought that fight to school, and witnesses said one of the girls lunged at the other in a hallway as students were heading to first period.

One witness, who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera, described what happened next. “One of the girls that was fighting pulled out scissors from her pants and started to try to stab the student,” he said.

The witness said a female teacher and a male student tried to break up the fight. Both of them, in addition to the other 13-year-old, received cuts or stab wounds from the scissors. “She got stabbed, and another boy who was trying to stop [the fight], his hand got cut,” he said.

Pembroke Pines Police responded to the scene, just before 9:15 a.m., and took the teen who pulled out the scissors into custody. She was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

Investigators said both female victims sustained stab wounds to the shoulder.

Cellphone video captured the female student’s shoulder injury. Officials said all the injuries were not life-threatening.

Police identified the teacher as 59-year-old Dorthea Oatt. She teaches language arts at the school.

The Broward County School Board released a statement that read in part: “The incident was determined to be a mutual altercation and the result of a personal conflict between the two students. School staff and the SRO [School Resource Officer] responded immediately to the incident and followed all proper protocols. Pembroke Pines Police and the District’s Special Investigative Unit also responded.”

Students who recorded the incident were told by school officials to delete the videos. They said the principal confiscated some of their phones.

Concerned parents said they were not told about the incident until around 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.