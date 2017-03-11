Pembroke Pines Police searching for missing elderly woman

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating an elderly woman who went missing outside a hospital in Pembroke Pines, Saturday morning.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, 76-year-old Merle Thomas was last seen leaving the main entrance of Memorial West Hospital, located at 701 N. Flamingo Road, just after 11:30 a.m.

Investigators said Thomas suffers from early-onset dementia. She stands 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 100 pounds and has white hair. She was last seen wearing a red shirt and red pants.

Police said Thomas does not have a vehicle or cellphone.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Pembroke Pines Police Capt. Anthony Cerino at 954-436-3200.

