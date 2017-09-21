Pembroke Pines Police searching for man accused of luring teens

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are on the lookout for a suspicious person in Pembroke Pines who allegedly approached two teenage girls on separate occasions.

Both girls said the man had pulled up in his car and tried to get them to come closer.

The incidents allegedly happened within an hour of each other on Monday. One teen was approached near University Drive and Taft Street, whereas the other incident took place near Pembroke Road and Flamingo.

They said the subject had asked for directions to the Sawgrass Mills Mall and then offered to charge their phones before asking them to get closer to his car. On one occasion he allegedly opened his trunk and asked the teen to get closer.

Both girls walked away unharmed.

The subject was described as man around 30 to 40 years of age and standing 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and faded gray ripped jeans.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

