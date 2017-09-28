Pembroke Pines Police find 10 lbs of pot in suitcase

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police discovered a surprising stash of pot inside a briefcase at a Pembroke Pines complex.

Pembroke Pines Police tweeted a picture of their find.

In the picture, two officers were seen kneeling next to more than 10 pounds of pot. Now they’re asking the owner to give them a call.

The drugs were found inside an unattended briefcase at The Avant at Pembroke Pines apartment complex near Southwest 118th Avenue and Pembroke Road.

