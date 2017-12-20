Pembroke Pines officer released from hospital after being dragged by car

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pembroke Pines officer has been released from the hospital after he was dragged down the road by a suspect’s vehicle going 60 miles per hour.

Officer John Cusack was wheeled out of Memorial Regional Hospital, Wednesday, after undergoing surgery. His arms and legs were bandaged.

The 19-year veteran was dragged a half a mile after approaching a car with two suspicious people inside. His body cam captured it all.

The chase ended along U.S. Route 441 in Davie.

Officers dragged the driver from the car and also took a passenger into custody.

