Pembroke Pines native makes it to top 4 on SYTYCD

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - It was down to the final four on this week’s “So You Think You Can Dance.”

South Florida’s own Koine Iwasaki did not disappoint during her last chance to wow the judges before a winner is crowned.

The 20-year-old from Pembroke Pines will find out next week if she is america’s favorite dancer. But to her biggest fans, she’s already a winner.

Her old dance studio hosted another watch party to cheer her on.

“No matter what, at this point, she is by far our winner in every which way,” said Shari Malvin of Dancing Plus Studios. “She has been such an inspiration to not only everyone here at our dance studio, but to dancers all around the world.”

the season finale for “so you think you can dance” is next monday at 8 p-m, right here on 7.

