Pembroke Pines mother arrested after burning son with hot iron

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pembroke Pines woman has been arrested, after police said, she burned her 9-year-old son with a hot iron.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, 32-year-old Tamecha Jean, intentionally burned her son’s chest with an iron, as punishment for leaving paper work at school.

Jean was charged with aggravated child abuse and taken to Broward County Jail, where she is awaiting trial.

Jean’s son along with two other siblings are now in custody of Broward Sheriff’s Office Child Protective Services.

