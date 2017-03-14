Pembroke Pines mental health patient escapes facility

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are trying to track down a mental health patient who escaped a hospital facility in Pembroke Pines, Tuesday.

According to the Pembroke Pines Police, 48-year-old Genevieve Mittermaier is a patient at the South Florida State Hospital facility, located at 800 East Cypress Drive in Pembroke Pines.

Officials said she was court ordered and admitted involuntarily to the facility due to her mental health status, but around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Mittermaier allegedly escaped with the help of an accomplice who picked her up in a BMW.

Employees at the hospital told police that the patient was seen on a wireless phone before the vehicle arrived on scene. The driver, employees told police, exited the black vehicle, which had a California license plate, and threw a rope ladder over the fence so the patient could escape.

She then got into the BMW and fled the scene.

Police are now searching for Mittermaier. She stands 5 feet and 3 inches, weighs 113 pounds and was last seen wearing black pants and a black long sleeve jacket.

If you have any information on this incident, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS or the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.