Pembroke Pines man wanted for battery involving 13-year-old girl

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police are searching for a man accused of having sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl who lives in the apartment complex where he works.

Angel Sanchez, 27, worked in the leasing office of the Falls of Pembroke apartment complex, and that’s where, police said, he met and befriended the victim. According to police, he then began sending inappropriate pictures to the victim, who lives in the apartment complex.

Pembroke Pines Police Captain Al Xiques said their relationship then became physical. “Pictures were exchanged via their cellphones, and also, they would meet in person within the lobby of his workplace,” he said.

Neighbors like Gina Alvaro Diaz said they are disgusted and in disbelief after hearing the accusations against the employee of their apartment complex.

“It’s disgusting, really,” Diaz said. “Thirteen is a little girl. I have a 9-year-old, and I can’t imagine a grown man talking to a 13-year-old.”

Xiques said Sanchez is accused of having sexual contact with the teen twice in the first week of the year. He faces charges of lewd and lascivious battery.

“[He is] extremely dangerous,” Xiques said. “Individuals like this take advantage of juveniles and they exploit them.”

The victim and her family live in the apartment complex. The victim’s parents called police after going through her phone.

Investigators interviewed Sanchez earlier this week, but by the time they had enough evidence to arrest him, he had taken off.

Police are now asking the public for help finding him. “As any parent would tell you, their greatest fear is that their child encounters someone like Mr. Sanchez,” Xiques said, “So we want to avoid that from happening in the near future.”

When 7News asked Diaz what she would say to Sanchez, she said, “That he’s freaking disgusting. I mean, what else do you say to that? You want to spit in a person’s face like that.”

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.