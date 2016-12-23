Pembroke Pines man arrested for threatening president-elect Donald Trump

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man is in jail after he made sinister media posts that aimed at the incoming commander-in-chief.

Officials identified the man as 59-year-old Kevin Krohn, who is being held on threats related to the president-elect.

According to the Sun Sentinel, Krohn posted a photo of Donald Trump on Facebook with a caption that stated, “I’m just glad Obama didn’t take all our guns. I see a good use for one now.”

He also wrote above the picture of Trump, “He’s not my president, he’s an enemy of the state,” according to what agents included in the court records.

Officials were able to track Krohn down in his Pembroke Pines home. He was then taken into custody, Thursday night.

