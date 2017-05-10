Pembroke Pines man arrested for allegedly watching child porn

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who said he previously worked with children and is accused of downloading and distributing child pornography is now behind bars.

A cybertip claimed that someone in the area was downloading and distributing the porn, which lead investigators to Alberto Blanco’s house in Pembroke Pines, Wednesday.

Police said they believe there are victims out there.

Officials have been investigating this case for months before they made the arrest, Wednesday, at around 3 p.m. The 43-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of child porn and using a computer to have obscene communication with a minor.

Police said they searched Blanco’s cellphone and tablet to find thousands of images of prepubescent boys. Many of those images showed children in explicit sex acts.

According to the arrest report, Blanco set up a fake Facebook page where he posed as a young boy and searched for nude images of children.

During the investigation, detectives said the subject admitted that he downloaded those images.

He also said that he worked with children in the past.

“We, yet, have not had any confirmation as to where he may have worked or volunteered where he was actually exposed to children,” said Pembroke Pines Capt. Al Xiques. “We’ve contacted several local organizations in South Florida to try to verify that, and we have not been able to come up with anything, which is why we’re asking the community to please notify the Pembroke Pines Police Department or your local law enforcement agency.”

Officials said Blanco has a diminished mental capacity but understood what he was doing.

“If you recognize Mr. Blanco or you have recalled Mr. Blanco coming into contact with your children at any point in time, the possibility does exist that there could be victims out there,” Xiques said.

If you recognize Blanco, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

