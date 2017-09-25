Pembroke Pines dancer comes in 2nd place in SYTYCD finale

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida native showed off her stuff and was named runner-up during the season finale of “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Koine “Koko” Iwasaki’s friends, family and fellow dancers back home in Pembroke Pines cheered her at her hometown dance studio, Dancing Plus, Monday.

Iwasaki’s supporters said they are proud of how far she came in the competition. “It’s just really exciting to see her go through this process to be where she wants to be, on the stage,” said dancer Brittany Jackson.

Koko has a huge following at Dancing Plus, and they said she took them on a journey they will never forget.

“Koine, you did it, and we’re so proud of you,” said Jessica Williams. “I love you!”

Koko has been dancing since she was 11 years old, and week after week, she what it takes to make the cut on SYTYCD. She became one of the Final Four.

“She’s full of passion, and she’s gracious and hardworking, and her hard work is really paying off,” said ballet mistress Ali Bramwell.

During the competition, Koko stretched herself and her technique in every style of dance.

“We’ve been following this journey right by her side, every step of the way,” said Dancing Plus owner, Shari Malvin.

There was even a watch party at Somerset Academy Chapel Trail Campus. “Dance is her first language, and that’s her life, so I’m excited for her and I’m so proud,” said Somerset Dance director Stacey Swogger.

So what’s next for Iwasaki? She’ll be on tour with SYTYCD, and they will be coming to Broward County on Nov. 2.

