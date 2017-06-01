Pembroke Pines bringing back red-light cameras

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - One South Florida city is moving forward with plans to restore a red-light camera program.

Beginning July 1, red-light cameras will be running at six intersections within Pembroke Pines.

However, starting on Thursday, Pembroke Pines will enact a 30-day warning period, a time when citations will not be issued.

Officials said the goal is to improve overall safety for drivers, pedestrians and other roadway users.

