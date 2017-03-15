Pembroke Pines adult in group home goes missing

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - An endangered adult went missing, Tuesday, in Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, 25-year-old Kuidannis Osorio went missing just before 10 p.m. near 1551 N.W. 81st Ave.

Osorio lives in a group home and reportedly has the mental capacity of an 8-year-old. Police said he became upset when not being able to locate his wallet.

Officials added that the 25-year-old left on foot heading northbound.

Osorio has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a green T-shirt and gray/blue shorts.

