Pembroke Park pawn shop surveillance captures armed robbery

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. (WSVN) – A pawn shop’s surveillance camera recorded two armed robbers as they terrorized employees inside the store.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are still looking for both crooks involved in this case. The robbery happened on March 29, at around 5 p.m., at 2910 S.W. 30th Ave., in Pembroke Park, at the Peoples Pawn & Jewelry.

The surveillance cameras captured a man who was wearing a gray hoodie and a bandana over his face. He was also holding a gun and pointed it at the counter the employees were crouching behind.

At that time, another man ran in with a hammer and a plastic container. He smashed several cases in the store and took mostly jewelry.

Another camera recorded the getaway vehicle. Officials believe it was a black, newer model Lincoln. They also said two of the clerks ran outside and fired shots at the car to try to get the men from getting away.

BSO has since released a sketch of one of the robbers they think is involved. They said he stands about 5 feet 7 inches and his accomplice may be around 6 feet 2 inches.

No one was hurt.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

