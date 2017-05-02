Pembroke Lakes Mall partially evacuated due to roof fire

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Lakes Mall has been partially evacuated due to a fire on the roof.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue responded to the scene at Pines Boulevard and Flamingo Road.

The fire reportedly broke out in the vicinity of the JC Penney.

There are no reports of injuries.

