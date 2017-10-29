HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of a pelican in distress in Haulover Beach, Sunday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue found the bird struggling to untangle itself from a fishing line at Haulover Park Marina, at around noon. The crew safely secured the animal and cut the fishing line off his wings.

The pelican, named “Bob” by rescuers, flew away unharmed.

