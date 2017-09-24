Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being hit by car in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a car in Pembroke Pines, early Sunday morning.

Officials responded to a traffic crash near the 9100 block of Lime Tree Lane at around 1:30 a.m.

The 19-year-old pedestrian was immediately transported to Memorial Regional Hospital, where she remains in life-threatening condition.

The driver of the 2014 Nissan was not injured.

Officials said that this crash appears to be unintentional.

