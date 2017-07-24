Pedestrian fatally struck by Tri-Rail near Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian died, Monday morning, after being struck by a Tri-Ral train in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, a pedestrian was struck by the Tri-Rail, which was headed northbound just south of Sunrise, just before 8 a.m.

According to officials, the victim was pronounced dead on the scene once crews arrived.

Officials added that the roadway remains shut down.

