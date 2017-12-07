Pedestrian struck by freight train in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck by a freight train in Oakland Park.

As a result Commercial Boulevard is shutdown east and westbound, between Powerline Road and Interstate 95.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the scene near Prospect Road and Powerline Road, at around 4 a.m., Thursday.

Tri Rail will also be affected. Officials put out a VIP Bulletin that read “Attention Tri Rail Passengers: Due to a trespasser strike not involving Tri Rail a bus bridge has been put in place at Cypress and Fort Lauderdale. We do apologize for the inconvenience, updates to follow.”

