Pedestrian struck by car in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took an adult pedestrian to the hospital after, officials said, the victim was hit by a car in Deerfield Beach, Saturday night.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the accident took place along Northeast 20th Avenue, near Third Street.

Police blocked off the area to investigate.

Paramedics rushed the pedestrian to Broward Health North as a trauma alert.

Officials said the driver involved stayed at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.