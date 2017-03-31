Pedestrian struck and killed in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in West Miami-Dade, Friday morning.

According to officials, the victim was struck by a car next to the sidewalk along Northwest 64th Street and 72nd Avenue.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire officials are on the scene.

Authorities have not yet identified the victim.

There is no word if the driver stayed on scene.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.