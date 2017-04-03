Pedestrian struck and killed in the street in Aventura

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A vehicle struck a pedestrian in Aventura, Monday afternoon.

A tarp could be seen covering the body, which was off to the side of the road. According to investigators, the vehicle hit the pedestrian as they tried to cross the road.

That driver remained on the scene to speak with investigators.

The collision happened along 199th Street and Biscayne Boulevard.

At least four lanes have been closed off.

