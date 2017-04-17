Pedestrian killed while crossing Hallandale Beach Blvd

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was killed after, officials said, she was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road in Hallandale Beach, Monday afternoon.

Hallandale Beach Police said the crash took place in the westbound lanes of the 2500 block of East Hallandale Beach Boulevard, just west of A1A, at around 2:30 p.m.

Paramedics transported the victim to Memorial Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities have shut down all westbound lanes of Hallandale Beach Boulevard between A1A and Three Islands Boulevard.

Investigators described the victim as a woman in her 60s. They have not provided further details about the circumstances behind the accident.

