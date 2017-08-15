Pedestrian struck, killed in Miami Gardens while crossing street

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly woman was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a street in Miami Gardens, Tuesday night.

Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the scene just before 9 p.m. in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 207th Street.

Miami Gardens police said the driver stayed on the scene after the collision.

The southbound lanes of Northwest 27th Avenue are currently blocked.

