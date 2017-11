MIAMI (WSVN) - A pedestrian has been hospitalized after he was hit by a car near 2400 SW 4th St. in Little Havana, Saturday morning, police said.

According to officials, the pedestrian was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.