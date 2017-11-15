Pedestrian hit by car in Miami Beach causes road closures

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a pedestrian to the hospital after, officials said, the victim was hit by a car in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police are on the scene of the accident near Washington Avenue and Seventh Street, Wednesday afternoon.

Officials have closed down the area from Sixth to Eighth Street, as of 5 p.m.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the scene where caution tape has been put up.

Police said the driver remained on the scene and is cooperating.

According to a Miami Beach Police spokesperson, the victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with head injuries.

Police are investigating this case.

