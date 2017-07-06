Pedestrian fatally struck near Miami gas station

MIAMI (WSVN) - An investigation has begun into a pedestrian that was fatally struck by a car in Miami.

It all happened at around 6 a.m., Thursday, near a Valero Gas Station along Northwest 36th Street and 32nd Avenue at around 6 a.m.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene, where the victim’s body could be seen laying on the street, covered by a tarp.

The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with officials.

Police have not yet released the victim’s identity.

At this point it is unknown who was at fault.

